Old Firm Rumour Mill: Celtic chase MLS star & Brighton midfielder | Warburton delighted with squad

Celtic are looking at two prospective signings to bolster their midfield, Mark Warburton insists he’s delighted with how Rangers are progressing, and Aberdeen have signed Celtic youngster Chris Antoniazzi.

Celtic to woo MLS star

Celtic will invite MLS playmaker Darlington Nagbe to Parkhead tonight in a bid to convince the Portland Timbers midfielder that his future belongs at Parkhead.

The 26-year-old American, born in Liberia, would be available for a fee of around £1.5million. Nagbe would battle with Tom Rogic for the No.10 role. (The Sun)

Celtic chase Brighton midfielder

The Scottish Champions are also looking at Brighton midfielder Dale Stephens.

The 26-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season and has so far resisted attempts by the English Championship club to tie him down to a new deal. Burnley are also interested in the midfielder. (Daily Express)

Warburton ‘delighted’ with squad

Mark Warburton insists he’s “delighted” that his Rangers side are starting to gel at a crucial point of the season.

Rangers defeated Dundee at the weekend and the manager revealed that himself and assistant David Weir were impressed with the performance. (The Sun)

Aberdeen sign Celtic kid

Aberdeen have signed 16-year-old Chris Antoniazzi from Celtic after convincing the youngster to sign a professional contract at Pittodrie.

The attacking midfielder used to be an Aberdeen academy prospect before moving to Celtic. (Press and Journal)

Brown to take selfish approach

Scott Brown has admitted he will adopt a “selfish” approach to his international future and insists he is not concerned by critics of what was potentially only a one-off return to Scotland duty this month. (The Scotsman)