Old Firm rumour mill: Celtic to spend in January | McLeish new favourite for Rangers job | Rangers eye double signing

Alex McLeish is the new favourite to become manager of Rangers, Brendan Rodgers reveals he’ll look to spend in January, and Rangers eye the double loan signing of Ethan Hamilton and Scott McTominay.

- McLeish now favourite for Rangers job Alex McLeish is the new favourite to be manager of Rangers, according to the bookmakers. Derek McInnes, the previous favourite, has slipped down into second place at 7/4 to succeed Pedro Caixinha, with McLeish moving up to 11/8. (Various)

- McInnes is also a leading contender to become the new manager at West Brom as current boss Tony Pulis nears the sack. (Scottish Sun)

- Rangers eye Manchester United kids Rangers are pondering January transfer window loan moves for midfielders Ethan Hamilton and Scott McTominay. The Manchester United youngsters have been watched by the new Ibrox scouting team with director of football Mark Allen keen to bring the pair to the club for the remainder of the season. (Scottish Sun)

- Brendan Rodgers has revealed that he’s looking to spend in the January transfer window to bolster his squad ahead of next season’s Champions League qualifiers. The Celtic boss will likely be without Tom Rogic, Mikael Lustig, Cristian Gamboa and Erik Sviatchenko for the opening games as the players are set to feature at the World Cup. (Daily Record)