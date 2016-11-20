Old Firm Rumour Mill: Robbie Keane to Celtic? | McCoist ‘wanted QPR job’ | Boyd rubbishes Dembele price tag

Bookies have slashed the odds on Irish striker Robbie Keane returning to Celtic.

The 35-year-old left Los Angeles Galaxy after more than five seasons last week, and is now a free agent - and some bookmakers reckon he could return to Celtic.

Shamrock Rovers are the favourites to sign Keane, but Celtic - along with any Australian A-League side - are joint-second favourites to be Keane’s next destination. (Various)

Celtic target holds extension talks

Conor Hourihane, the Irish midfielder linked with a move to Celtic, has revealed he has opened talks with current club Barnsley over a new deal.

The 25-year-old was mentioned as a possible target for the Hoops as well as Rangers and Aston Villa, with Hourihane’s contract up in summer 2017.

And the Cork-born midfielder has confirmed that ‘talks are ongoing’ with the Tykes, adding: “First and foremost we need to keep winning games for the club and cement our Championship place.” (Radio Yorkshire)

McCoist admits interest in QPR job

Former Rangers boss Ally McCoist has revealed he is desperate to get back into management - and even applied for the QPR job which later went to Ian Holloway.

McCoist said: “A few jobs have come up but just after I expressed an interest in one, people got in touch to tell me not to go near it with a barge pole.

"So I’m not going to take anything for the sake of it.

“I’m looking at England, but there are one or two things going on in the United States which I’d seriously consider as well.” (Sunday Post)



Boyd rubbishes Dembele price tag

Kris Boyd has insisted that people need to ‘get real’ if they think Celtic striker Moussa Dembele will be sold for ‘upwards of £20 million’.

The former Rangers striker, currently with Kilmarnock, added: “There’s no doubt he’s a player. But this idea he’s going to leave for £30m or even £40m is utterly ridiculous.”

Some reports earlier this year valued the France U21 forward at £40 million after his early form for the Hoops. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic can beat Barca, insists Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers has backed his players to cause a shock in Wednesday’s Champions League showdown, despite a 7-0 drubbing at the Nou Camp.

Neil Lennon famously led Celtic to a 2-1 win over Barca in 2012, and Rodgers is calling on his players to repeat history.

Rodgers added: “We know they are some of the top players ever, but we have to get up to them and see how they cope when you are right at them. It is great that we feel that we can win. It’s a mark of where the club’s going.” (GOAL.com)

