Old Firm Rumour Mill: Warburton criticised over recruitment | Celtic on course for treble: Dembele

Rangers boss Mark Warburton

Mark Warburton has been heavily criticised for his summer signing policy by former Rangers winger Neil McCann.

The Sky Sports pundit expressed his bemusement behind the deals that brought Niko Kranjcar, Philippe Senderos, Joey Barton and Joe Garner to the club. McCann wonders whether Warburton will be trusted with more funds in January after the misadventures of the summer. (Evening Times)



Miller blasts Dons

Willie Miller has blasted Aberdeen’s flops for their poor performance in the League Cup final defeat to Celtic.

Miller pointed to the opening 10 minutes of the match where Celtic were allowed to knock the ball about with ease as the moment he knew Aberdeen had little chance of winning. The club legend went as far as to call it the “worst performance” he’d ever seen under Derek McInnes. (Daily Record)

Moussa Dembele, seen here in action for France U21s

Dembele: Celtic on course for treble

Moussa Dembele has warned the rest of Scottish football they will be powerless to prevent Celtic completing the domestic treble this season if Brendan Rodgers’ side maintain the form which saw them claim the Betfred Cup.

Celtic’s leading marksman, who scored the 17th goal of his debut campaign with the Scottish champions in their 3-0 final win over Aberdeen at Hampden on Sunday, has set his sights firmly on adding the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup over the next six months. (The Scotsman)

