Oldham supporter banned over online abuse aimed at Stephen Robinson’s family

Oldham Athletic have confirmed they have banned a supporter over a ‘threatening and abusive tweet’ aimed at the family of the club’s Northern Irish manager Stephen Robinson.

“Following a threatening and abusive tweet aimed at the Oldham Athletic manager Stephen Robinson’s family, the club can confirm the supporter in question has been banned from attending fixtures at SportsDirect.com Park for the remainder of the season,” read a statement on the club website.

“The Police have investigated the matter and having met with both parties, their investigation is now closed as the Robinson’s are not taking any further action.

“We would like to remind all supporters that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated by the club under any circumstances and action will be taken.”

Robinson was Michael O’Neill’s assistant manager at Euro 2016 before taking over at the League One club in July.