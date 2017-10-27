OPINION: Derby win could prove Portadown turning point

A season may not be defined by any result in October but it would be ignorant of circumstances not to emphasise the importance of Portadown’s derby win last weekend.

Four consecutive Bluefin Sport Championship defeats placed pressure on a Portadown side considered by most, if not all, pre-season observers as title favourites.

Most damning to those within Shamrock Park was the consistent killer combination of failure to create scoring opportunities alongside defensive frailties.

On a day of Storm Brian, dark clouds of a metaphorical kind appeared over Shamrock Park last weekend as the Ports prepared to face Loughgall - derby opposition in front of an evening kick-off and fanbase growing increasingly frustrated.

The potential for another afternoon to forget developed into a result - and performance - which showed the collective skill and spirit too often lacking this season.

Kyle Neill’s corner-kick delivery that drifted home to break the deadlock handed Portadown the element of good fortune often required to break out of a rut.

That the Ports managed to build that break into a convincing victory, courtesy of additional goals by Luke Wilson and Kevin Amuneke, offered the greater cause for home optimism.

Now - with Newry City AFC tonight’s visitors - the goal for Niall Currie and his Ports squad is to turn that welcome win into something of long-lasting substance.