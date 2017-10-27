OPINION: Institute set for second home game at second home venue

It’s a big weekend for Institute as they finally play their second home game of the season, at their second home Wilton Park.

Paddy McLaughlin’s side, fresh from their NW Senior Cup success over Coleraine on Tuesday night, will be happy to get back to league action foer the first time number two weeks against a competitive Harland & Wolff Welders team.

I fancy ’Stute to get revenge for last month’s loss in Belfast and ensure they keep their good form going with their first home win of the campaign.

Tonight, Portadown have home advantage over an in-form Newry City team and although the Ports got a much needed win last weekend, I feel City will do enough to get a share of the spoils this evening.

The bottom two meet Darragh Park, with Larne making the trip to Dergview and I believe they’ll go home with the points and move off the foot of the table.

Leaders Ballyclare Comrades will fancy their chances of getting another three points when they travel to Loughgall.

Limavady United, who secured their first league win in three games when they seen off Dergview last week, will be looking for another positive result tomorrow at Lurgan Celtic, but I feel a share of the spoils looks the most likely outcome in this one.

Knockbreda, who are on a poor run of form having lost their last three games, should return to winning ways when they face a PSNI team, who have lost their last six games in all competitions.