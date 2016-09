Yaya Toure’s Manchester City career could be over after after his controversial agent became embroiled in a war of words with Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola said on Tuesday he will not pick Toure again unless his outspoken representative, Dimitri Seluk, apologises for his recent public remarks.

Seluk accused Guardiola of humiliating Toure by leaving him out of City’s Champions League squad and has now told Sky Sports News that the manager is the one who should apologise.