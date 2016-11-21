‘Player development over results’ for grassroots club

Portadown Youth officials have posted a message on the club’s Facebook page to explain the decision not to publish results, match reports or league tables online.

The club policy is described as having greater focus on “player development over results”.

The full message is as follows:

“We have been asked a few times recently as to why we do not publish results/match reports/league tables like so many other clubs do?

“The answer to that is we will not be posting any results/league tables/match reports on our social media pages or website as we are focussed on player development over results.

“The player development strategy that the club are working to is primarily focused on developing the individual and their performance.

“As a club we aim to become the most professional, dynamic and forward thinking youth academy aspiring to excellence.

“Our aim is to create a positive learning environment that will enable young players to develop and to nurture local talent, providing a clear player pathway onto senior first team football.

“On matchday we aim to achieve all three elements below within a winning/competitive mentality.

“However we will never focus solely on a result (3) at the expense of player development and performance (1 & 2): 1) Player development; 2) Player performance; 3) Team result.

“Should you wish to view results and fixtures, then please visit the links section of the youth website for the appropriate leagues and information”.