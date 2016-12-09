Players should relish test, says Davy

David Jeffrey has many happy memories of previous trips to East Belfast.

The Ballymena United manager is hoping that tomorrow's journey to the Oval will be an equally memorable occasion against a fast improving Glentoran side.

Jeffrey's Sky Blues have had their ups and downs in the current Danske Premiership campaign, but last weekend's win against Portadown lifted them back into fourth place in the league table.

But Jeffrey admits, this could be one of their toughest tests ahead of a hectic Festive programme. "I keep asking the players to up the ante," he said. "We have made improvement this season. We are sitting on 33 points; we totalled 40 last season.

"So it's important the maintain the momentum. We just take one game at a time to see where it takes us.

"Glentoran have shown great improvement since Gary Haveron took over. He has done a fantastic job - the players have responded.

"He built up a great reputation at what he did at Carrick Rangers and he has brought that hard work ethic to Glentoran.

"But it's a challenge that we should relish. I'll put my trust in my players and tell them to seize the occasion,” Jeffrey added. “We are coming off a good win against Portadown, so our confidence levels are high."

Glens boss Gary Haveron hailed the performance of his team last weekend after they claimed a 2-2 draw at Crusaders.

He said: "The secret is building on that results, which is what we must do."