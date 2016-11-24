POLL: FIFA - right or wrong on Northern Ireland poppy display charges?

FIFA's disciplinary charges brought against the Irish Football Association have been described as "entirely shameful" by Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters’ Clubs (AONISC) spokesman, Gary McAllister.

And his sentiments have been shared by thousands of Northern Ireland fans on social media. Take our poll and have your say on the story.

The Irish Football Association has said it will “robustly defend” the charges which FIFA has leveled against it for the acts of remembrance which took place at the National Stadium during the November 11 World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan.

Yesterday FIFA confirmed it was opening disciplinary proceedings against Northern Ireland and Wales in relation to the display of poppy symbols during their recent internationals.

The game's global governing body announced the move despite the IFA and Welsh FA agreeing their players would not wear poppies to mark Armistice Day during their matches.

A wreath laid and minute’s silence held before Northern Ireland's 4-0 win, and fans in the stands displayed a poppy emblem.

A FIFA spokesperson said its disciplinary committee had opened proceeding “in relation to several incidents involving the display of poppy symbols reported after the matches Northern Ireland-Azerbaijan and Wales-Serbia respectively”.

AONISC's Gary McAllister added: "The IFA marked Armistice in an extremely dignified manner and it is absolutely disgraceful that FIFA would seek to bring these charges."