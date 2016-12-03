Portadown and Ards reach agreement over Currie move

Niall Currie’s switch to Portadown from Ards moved one step closer this morning following confirmation of a compensation agreement between the two clubs.

Currie wrapped up personal terms with the Ports on Thursday night following a green light from Ards for Shamrock Park officials to open negotiations.

Now the deal for Currie to join his hometown club as manager is expected to be finalised within 48 hours and an announcement next week.

Currie watched from the stands last night (Friday) as Ards and Ballinamallard United produced a thrilling six-goal thriller in the Danske Bank Premiership.

Portadown will now attempt to take advantage of that 3-3 draw by picking up a reward today (Saturday) at Ballymena United.

Club coach Trevor Williamson will remain in charge of team selection for the Ballymena game alongside club captain Keith O’Hara and senior player David Miskelly.