Portadown’s Ken Oman handed six game ban for elbow

PORTADOWN defender, Ken Oman has been handed a six match ban following an elbow on Cliftonville’s Caoimhin Bonner last Saturday.

The incident went unpunished during the Reds’ 1-0 win, however, following correspondence from match referee, Evan Boyce and a review of video footage of the clash, the IFA’s Disciplinary Committee has charged Oman and fined the Shamrock Park club £100.

An IFA statement read: “The Committee considered the correspondence together with the video footage and decided to charge Ken Oman with a breach of Article 18.11 of the Disciplinary Code (assault or battery of an opponent) and sanction him with a 6 match ban and £100 fine on the club.”

Oman appeared to swing an elbow at Bonner as the duo contested a high ball during the match, resulting in the Portadown centre half losing two of his teeth.