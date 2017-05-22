Rangers boss Caixinha in positive mood following win over St Johnstone

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha was certainly pleased with his side’s performance in Perth after they saw off St Johnstone 2-1 in the last game of their season.

“I really enjoyed watching the game. We did a very good job. After ten or fifteen minutes, we understood what was going on. Jon Toral and Josh Windass coming inside together with Kenny Miller created a very good situation for us.”

“We were able to keep the ball and we had options to play inside and on the wide areas, and it was good.”

Like any manager however Pedro was not entirely satisfied – but he outlined the tactical switch that enabled his side to see the game out.

“We had a couple of chances to score a third goal which would have put the game even more in our favour, but we ended up conceding.

“And, of course, they knew how to make us suffer until the end, so we needed to change the formation to three centre-halves as they were placing too many balls in the box, so we needed an extra player in that situation.

“Kyle Bradley helped us at that point, and Kenny and Barrie McKay were able to retain the ball. We did it and it was great to finish winning.

“We always want more and we were expecting more, but from the four games we played away we won three and we drew one.”

There was praise from the Ibrox boss for youngster David Bates, Aidan Wilson and Jamie Barjonas as well as the more experienced Jason Holt and debutant Jak Alnwick.

“I think our centre halves knew they had a very good striker, especially in the air, up against them, and they did very well. They won a lot of the first balls and were in a very good position to win the second ones.

“Jamie Barjonas and Jason Holt did a fantastic job understanding the game, giving the balance and winning second balls. Jak arrived early-January and today was his first game. He did well.”