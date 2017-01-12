Rangers defender cleared of violent conduct

Rangers defender Rob Kiernan has been cleared of violent conduct after an incident in last month's Scottish Premier League clash with St Johnstone.

The Scottish Football Association dismissed the charge against Kiernan that he punched Saints captain Steven Anderson in the ribs midway through the two sides' 1-1 draw.

Last week Rangers rejected a prospective two-match ban for Kiernan in favour of a hearing in Glasgow on Thursday which was also attended by Gers boss Mark Warburton.

Kiernan endured a miserable night in Perth as he was at fault for the home side's equaliser moments before the incident, which was missed by the referee on the night.

Anderson had insisted afterwards: "It was a corner and he (Kiernan) caught me in the ribs. (Team-mate) Brian Easton saw it as well. It was a clear punch."