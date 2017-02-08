Rangers defender Clint Hill eyeing Cup victory over Morton

Rangers defender Clint Hill has targeted victory over Morton in the William Hill Scottish Cup fifth-round on Sunday as he looks to end the campaign with a winners' medal.

The 38-year-old joined Gers last summer with only medals from the English Championship and Championship play-off final in 2011 and 2014 respectively, both with QPR, and a League Cup runners-up medal from the 2000 final with Tranmere.

The possibility of adding to his collection was one of the main reasons Hill moved to Ibrox in the summer and with the Light Blues sitting 27 points behind Ladbrokes Premiership leaders Celtic, he acknowledged the last realistic chance of winning something this season comes in Scotland's number one cup competition.

He told RangersTV: "It's another chance to win silverware and fill out the trophy room.

"It's really our last effort at getting some silverware this season and we need to hit the ground running, and we know how important it is for everyone at this club to get the right result.

"My medal collection is not very full to be honest - there are a couple in there - but that was one of the main attractions of coming here, to compete and to get in finals and hopefully get that bit of luck you need to get the trophy on board."

Manager Mark Warburton and his side are under some pressure after failing, for the third time this season, to beat Ross County in the Premiership on Saturday with the game at Ibrox ending in a 1-1 draw.

Hill is determined to make amends this weekend at Ibrox against Jim Duffy's side, who are pushing for promotion from the Championship.

He said: "It's just another game to try and win. Unfortunately we couldn't do that on Saturday even though we had all the chances we created.

"Hopefully we can cut out the sloppiness and take the chances we do create early and hopefully give everyone a good afternoon.

"I don't know much about Morton, but speaking to a few of the boys who played against them last year, all they could say was good things about them.

"They tried to play the right way and always gave them tough games, and like I have always said, as soon as you pull on that Rangers shirt, people want to beat you, and it doesn't matter what league the teams are in."