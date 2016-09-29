Rangers manager Mark Warburton accepts suspension

Rangers boss Mark Warburton has accepted a one-match touchline ban following an angry confrontation with referee John Beaton.

The Ibrox manager was furious with the official after Beaton handed Aberdeen the free-kick which led to James Maddison's late winner at Pittodrie on Sunday, after James Tavernier won the ball in a tackle on Jonny Hayes.

The Englishman - who was also unhappy about an offside call involving Barrie McKay - is now set to sit out Saturday's Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Partick Thistle after admitting a Scottish Football Association misconduct charge.

Warburton said: "My frustration over two big decisions hasn't changed but it is what it is, a process, so it will be a one-match ban.

"I pride myself on being respectful and being disciplined and if I appeared to lose that then you deserve to be punished accordingly. I'm not proud of that, if that is the case.

"But I think my frustration was very evident. The two decisions when we looked at it post-match, it was quite clear we were right in our assumptions."

Warburton was offered the suspension after being issued with a notice of complaint by SFA compliance officer Tony McGlennan.

The misconduct charge alleges that the former Brentford boss "entered the field of play and repeatedly used offensive, abusing and insulting language towards match officials".

Gers number two David Weir will now be responsible for dishing out the pitch-side instructions when the Jags visit Ibrox and Warburton admits watching his side from the stands will be a novel experience.

"I've never had to sit in the stands as a manager before," he said. "When I was sporting director as Brentford I watched all the games from the stand and you do get a different viewpoint.

"But it's not something (I like). I prefer to be near the pitch and to talk.

"However, I'll take the punishment and be down at half-time to have a little talk to the team.

"Davie will take things from the sidelines. He and I talk all the time. We take training together every day, we talk to each other every day all day about what we want from the team, so there's no problem in that respect.

"Davie Weir is more than competent to do any of those jobs."