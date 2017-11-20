Search

Rangers: McLeish is new bookies’ favourite to become next Rangers boss

Alex McLeish
Alex McLeish

SkyBet and other leading bookmakers have made Alex McLeish the new favourite to become Rangers manager.

The betting firm have the former boss as an odds-on 5/6 favourite with Derek McInnes slipping down into second at 7/4. William Hill and Betfred also have McLeish at odds-on, while Bet365 have it a close run contest between the ex-Aberdeen defender and the Pittodrie club’s current manager.

McInnes remains the favourite with some other bookmakers, including Paddy Power, despite a lack of movement from the Ibrox hierarchy over the former player, who is reported to be top of their wishlist.

Rangers were defeated 2-0 by Hamilton Accies at the weekend under interim boss Graeme Murty.