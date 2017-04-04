Rangers suffer Lee Wallace injury blow ahead of Kilmarnock trip

Rangers skipper Lee Wallace will miss Wednesday's clash with Kilmarnock as he faces up to four weeks out with a stomach injury.

With centre-backs Clint Hill, Rob Kiernan (both calf) and Philippe Senderos (knee), full-back Lee Hodson (fever), midfielder Jon Toral (knee) and long-term casualties Jordan Rossiter (calf) and Niko Kranjcar (knee) also missing, boss Pedro Caixinha has taken the unusual step of naming his starting line-up a day early - with two youngsters set to make their first-team debuts.

Gers will start with Wes Foderingham in goal and a back four of James Tavernier, 20-year-old centre-back David Bates, Danny Wilson and teenage full-back Myles Beerman. Sitting in front will be Andy Halliday and Jason Holt, while striker Joe Garner will be supported by attackers Barrie McKay, Emerson Hyndman and Martyn Waghorn.

Provisional squad: Foderingham, Tavernier, Bates, Wilson, Beerman, Halliday, Hyndman, Holt, Waghorn, McKay, Garner, Miller, O'Halloran, Dodoo, Windass, Forrester, Alnwick.