REVEALED | Top 10 Northern Ireland players in FIFA 18

The official ratings for Northern Ireland players in video game, FIFA 18, have been unveiled.

The ratings were released on FIFA community website futhead.com.

The most skillful player from Northern Ireland according to the ratings is West Bromwich Albion defender, Jonny Evans, who scores and impressive 79 out of 100.

Top 10 Northern Ireland players in FIFA 18

1. Jonny Evans - 79/100 (West Bromwich Albion).

T2. Steven Davis - 77/100 (Southampton).

T2. Gareth McAuley - 77/100 (West Bromwich Albion).

Northern Ireland's best footballer, Jonny Evans, according to FutHead.com. (Photo: FutHead.com)

3. Chris Brunt - 75/100 (West Bromwich Albion).

4. Craig Cathcart - 73/100 (Watford).

T5. Niall McGinn - 72/100 (Gwangju F.C. - South Korea).

T5. Oliver Norwood - 72/100 - (Brighton and Hove Albion - on loan at Fulham).

T5. Paddy McNair - 72/100 (Sunderland).

T6. Kyle Lafferty - 71/100 (Hearts).

T6. Liam Boyce - 71/100 (Burton Albion FC).

T6. Aaron Hughes - 71/100 (Hearts).

7. Lee Camp - 70/100 (Cardiff City).

T8. Stuart Dallas - 69/100 (Leeds United).

T8. Alex Bruce - 69/100 (Wigan Athletic).

T8. Will Grigg - 69/100 (Wigan Athletic).

T9. Michael McGovern - 68/100 (Norwich City).

T9. Conor McLaughlin - 68/100 (Milwall F.C.).

T10. Jamie Ward - 67/100 (Nottingham Forrest).

T10. Corry Evans - 67/100 (Blackburn Rovers).

T10. Alan Mannus - 67/100 (St. Johnstone F.C.)

T10. Billy McKay - 67/100 (Ross County).