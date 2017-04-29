Ross County boss hails four-goal Liam Boyce

Ross County manager Jim McIntyre praised leading goalscorer Liam Boyce for netting all four of his side's goals in a 4-0 victory over Inverness at Global Energy Stadium only days after a family bereavement.

Boyce scored twice in the first half and he added a couple of penalties after the break to make it nine goals in derby matches this season, Inverness were reduced to 10 men when Liam Polworth was sent off after conceding the second spot-kick on the hour mark.

McIntyre said: "Liam has been priceless for the last couple of years.

"He's had a family bereavement this week but he went out and did his uncle proud by banging in four goals. That's him up to 20 league goals for the season which is a fantastic achievement.

"He's a top player who will just keep getting better and better."

McIntyre was delighted with the quality his players showed in the game, adding: "Some of the football was excellent, I was really happy with how well we kept the ball."

Caley Thistle manager Richie Foran admitted it was always going to be a struggle after losing the first goal.

He said: "The game was pretty even until we conceded.

"We lacked a Liam Boyce in the final third, who always causes us problems. There was too much pace on the back pass to Ryan Esson and from then on it's an uphill struggle."