RUMOUR MILL: Celtic star linked with Liverpool move

Reports have surfaced linking Celtic star Moussa Dembele with a move to English giants Liverpool.

According to the Glasgow Live website, the Anfield club could be set to pay up to £20 million pounds for the services of the 20 year-old forward.

They reported that would consist of £10 million up front with a the same in add ons.

Dembele has already netted 17 times for Brendan Rodgers’ side since joining from Fulham in the summer.

Glasgow Live reported Liverpool are prepared to quadruple the striker’s wages to £60,000 a week.

Dembele could have moved to an English Premier League club last summer, but opted for to go to the Scottish Premier League club in search of first team football.