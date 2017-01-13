Saints check on fitness of Steven Davis ahead of Burnley trip

Southampton will check on the fitness of midfielder Steven Davis ahead of the Premier League trip to Burnley.
Northern Ireland skipper Davis went off during the closing stages of the midweek EFL Cup victory over Liverpool at St Mary's, so will be assessed, but captain Jose Fonte will continue to be left out of the squad after handing in a transfer request, while midfielder Sofiane Boufal has returned from African Nations Cup duty because of a knee injury.
