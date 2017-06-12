Scott Brown stares out Rangers fan after being tricked

Celtic's Scott Brown was left red-faced when a Rangers fan tricked him on a video in a nightclub before shouting ‘we are the people’.

The Celtic midfielder was posing with 18-year-old Rory Robertson in Glasgow’s The Social following Scotland’s 2-2 draw with England.

The youngster was filming the encounter with Scott Brown smiling into the camera.

The clip lasts only seconds but Brown’s demeanour completely changes when Robertson shout the popular Rangers chant. His expression was one which many footballers across the country and Europe have seen up close on the pitch.

The Ladbrokes Player of the year had played the full 90 minutes in Scotland’s heartbreaking draw with England.

The video was uploaded to the Rangers fan’s Twitter account with the accompanying tweet: ‘Scott Brown wears make up’. It has been shared more than 1,600 times.