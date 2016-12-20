SCOTTISH FOOTBALL: Martyn Waghorn back in the mix for Rangers

Rangers manager Mark Warburton believes Martyn Waghorn’s weekend performance shows that his squad will get the rewards for maintaining their effort when not playing.

Waghorn marked his first start for nine weeks with a double in Rangers’ 2-1 victory over Hamilton on Friday after showing up well during the week.

Warburton told Rangers TV: “He played very well, and he trained very well too last week on astroturf. That came into it as well.

“Waggy has been very patient and he’s a guy who scored 28 goals last season and had an unfortunate injury which meant he missed some key games towards the end of the season.

“So he’s been patient, but that’s what you have to do. It’s a big club Rangers, and you want to bring the quality and strength in depth in, and that means sometimes that you have to miss out.

“A lot of players are doing that, but when they are called-upon, they show a tremendous application.

“That’s a nice thing that David (Weir) and I can look round and see the likes of Kenny Miller, Joe Dodoo, Michael O’Halloran, Harry Forrester, Matt Gilks, Clint Hill and Philippe Senderos. To have that quality behind you to call upon is tremendous, and it is about the squad, and it will always about the squad whoever we play.

n, and to have that respect among the group, is a really important part of what we strive for.”

And Warburton is glad the fans are getting behind striker Joey Garner.

“Joe offers something different and we said when he signed that he would do that. Physically, he’s only 5’ 9” or 5’ 10” but he has tremendous timing and technique aerially, he’s strong and never shys out of a challenge.

“We had the cleverness and guile of Kenny, the pace of Waggy, Joe and Michael etc. the cleverness of Harry Forrester and Joe offered us that different something and they boys have used it very well so all credit to them for the last few weeks, they have been superb.”