Steven Gerrard retires from football

Former Liverpool and L.A. Galaxy footballer, Steven Gerrard, has announced his retirement from football.

The 36 year-old midfielder called time on his career with M.L.S. side L.A. Galaxy earlier this month.

It was rumoured that Gerrard would prolong his playing career at either Glasgow Celtic or Newcastle United.

Although Gerrard has yet to confirm what direction his career will now go in, it is likely he will take up a coaching role with Liverpool F.C. a possible destination.

“I have had an incredible career and am thankful for each and every moment of my time at Liverpool, England and LA Galaxy,” said Gerrard in a statement.

“As a teenager I fulfilled my childhood dream by pulling on the famous red shirt of Liverpool, and when I made my debut against Blackburn Rovers in November 1998 I could never have imagined what would then follow over the next 18 years.

“I am excited about the future and feel I still have a lot to offer the game, in whatever capacity that may be. I am currently taking my time to consider a number of options and will make an announcement with regards to the next stage of my career very soon.”