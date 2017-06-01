Striker Liam Boyce ready to make his mark with NI

Northern Ireland striker Liam Boyce is ready to answer his country’s call having bounced back from his Euro 2016 omission to become the Ladbrokes Premiership’s most lethal marksman.

Boyce, 26, is the form forward in Michael O’Neill’s squad, which is missing Conor Washington, due to his wedding, and the injured Jamie Ward for Friday’s friendly with New Zealand and next week’s World Cup qualifier in Azerbaijan.

Having been left at home in favour of Will Grigg when his country ventured to last summer’s European Championships, Boyce could now be relied upon to keep O’Neill’s side on course for Russia having plundered 23 league goals for Ross County.

However, the disappointment of not being in France - one that Boyce foresaw when he sustained a wrist injury in January - was assuaged somewhat by the birth of his daughter, Scout.

“I sort of knew it was coming after my injury,” he explained.

“I knew I wasn’t back to myself as I was playing at the start of the season so I was expecting it. I had my daughter as well so it helped me in that way.

Former Cliftonville frontman Liam Boyce seen here in action for club side Ross County

“You have that hope to get put in because you have a good start to the season but it’s all about form at international level and going away to a big tournament you need your best players in your best form. I sort of knew Griggsy deserved it more. He scored a ridiculous amount of goals after Christmas.

“I actually had my daughter on the day of our first game (against Poland) so I was sitting watching it in the hospital on my iPad, then I had to go into the labour ward. It made it a bit easier.”

Family has been Boyce’s motivation this term too in his personal duel with Celtic’s Scott Sinclair to end the season leading the Scottish top-flight scorers’ chart.

It was his fiancee’s mother, Louise, who alerted him to the possibility of overhauling Sinclair, who had one final chance to usurp him against Hearts the day after Boyce’s brace against Kilmarnock.

“I was sitting in my fiancee’s mum’s house and watching it with them,” Boyce explained.

“I don’t think he (Sinclair) had a shot but right up until the very end I thought he was going to score a hat-trick in the last three minutes. Thankfully he didn’t!

“My fiancee’s mum used to text me every week saying, ‘Scott Sinclair’s scored again’. It put it to the back of my mind and once I scored four against Inverness (in April) and she text me saying, ‘That’s you level’. I just tried to concentrate on it from then on because he got so far ahead of me I didn’t think I could catch him.

“I try and keep the in-laws happy then I’ll be happy!”

Only three men in Northern Ireland’s squad scored double figures in their respective leagues last term, and Boyce managed 13 more than either Josh Magennis or Niall McGinn, meaning he could be the man entrusted up top in Baku next week.

Asked if he felt in the form of his life, Boyce said: “Definitely. Towards the end of the season I scored a lot of goals and even here in training now I feel better and more involved.

“Your confidence is high and you can try things you’d probably shy away from playing with such players as here. It would be brilliant to start, that’s what I’ve always wanted.”