Tommy Wright hails players after win over Hearts

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright praised the reaction his depleted team showed as they secured a well-deserved Ladbrokes Premiership victory over Hearts.

The home side were without Danny Swanson and Ricky Foster following the pair’s on-field dispute at Hamilton on Saturday and the manager made three changes to his starting line-up with Clive Smith, David Wotherspoon and Steven MacLean entering the fray.

Joe Shaughnessy’s header was enough to earn a 1-0 win and Wright said: “Football’s all about doing the right things at the right time, and winning games, and making sure that when your opportunities come along that you take them.

“We’ve taken a good opportunity tonight and I’m a very pleased manager because it’s been a tough week for everybody at the club.”

St Johnstone have opened a five-point gap on Hearts and are now just six points behind third-placed Rangers.

Meanwhile, the game between Motherwell and Hamilton ended in a 0-0 stalemate.