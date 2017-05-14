Tommy Wright hails St Johnstone after European qualification

Tommy Wright hailed his St Johnstone squad after they secured a place in the Europa League qualifying stages with a 1-0 win over Partick Thistle.

Danny Swanson's first-half penalty secured fourth place in the Ladbrokes Premiership at the expense of Hearts.

And former Northern Ireland goalkeeper Wright is now looking forward to his fourth Europa League campaign in just five years in charge at McDiarmid Park.

Wright said: "I'm so proud of the players. It has been a tremendous season.

"It is the most satisfying season of them all because Rangers are back in the league and Hearts and other clubs strengthened after last season.

"For us to finish above Hearts after being five points behind them shows what a good side we are. They fully deserve to get the prize of Europe because of that.

"We have defied all the odds again. It has been tougher than ever with the club that have come into the league.

"To get into Europe with two games to spare shows what a great season we have had and what a great group of players we have."