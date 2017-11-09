Search

Ulster GAA tweets best wishes to Northern Ireland for World Cup play-off

Ulster GAA has sent its best wishes to the Northern Ireland team
Ulster GAA has taken to social media to wish Northern Ireland well in their crunch World Cup play-off with Switzerland.

The provincial council and governing body for the Gaelic Athletic Association in Ulster supports over 250,000 members.

At lunchtime today it published the following tweet: "Best wishes to @OfficialIrishFA in their World Cup play-off games against @SFV_ASF tonight & Sunday! #Russia2018 #RoadtoRussia"

In response, the @NorthernIreland account tweeted: "Thanks for the support - much appreciated."

Northern Ireland take on the Swiss at Windsor Park this evening with the second leg taking place on Sunday in Basel.

Ulster GAA also sent a message wishing the Republic of Ireland well in their double-header with Denmark.

