Ulster GAA tweets best wishes to Northern Ireland for World Cup play-off

Ulster GAA has taken to social media to wish Northern Ireland well in their crunch World Cup play-off with Switzerland.

The provincial council and governing body for the Gaelic Athletic Association in Ulster supports over 250,000 members.

At lunchtime today it published the following tweet: "Best wishes to @OfficialIrishFA in their World Cup play-off games against @SFV_ASF tonight & Sunday! #Russia2018 #RoadtoRussia"

In response, the @NorthernIreland account tweeted: "Thanks for the support - much appreciated."

Northern Ireland take on the Swiss at Windsor Park this evening with the second leg taking place on Sunday in Basel.

Ulster GAA also sent a message wishing the Republic of Ireland well in their double-header with Denmark.

