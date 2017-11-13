VIDEO: Michael O'Neill speaks of 'devastation' at World Cup play-off defeat

Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill says he is devastated at not qualifying for the World Cup but is proud of his team following their performance against Switzerland.

" It's devastation because of the nature of how we lost, particularly the nature of the goal that decided the tie," he said.

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill

A controversial penalty was awarded against midfielder Evans in Northern Ireland’s crucial first leg World Cup play-off against Switzerland at Windsor Park on Thursday night.

Evans was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box, despite TV pictures appearing to show the ball striking his back.

Despite a remarkable performance in Basel last night, Northern Ireland had to settle for a 0-0 draw meaning the Swiss make it to Russia next summer.

RELATED: Michael O'Neill sidesteps question over his future with Northern Ireland

MORE: We were shafted blasts Northern Ireland midfield Oliver Norwood