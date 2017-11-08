VIDEO: NI's Jonny Evans comfortable with underdog tag ahead of crunch Switzerland showdown

Defender Jonny Evans says Northern Ireland go into tomorrow night's World Cup qualifier with Switzerland as underdogs but says its a position the squad is comfortable with.

Evans was speaking to media on at Windsor Park on Wednesday afternoon where the Newtownabbey native shared his thoughts ahead of the crunch first leg, and also praised skipper Steven Davis who is in line to win his 100th cap.

Jonny Evans

