VIDEO: NI underdog tag gone, insists Magennis

Northern Ireland frontman Josh Magennis has fired a warning shot ahead of tonight’s crucial World Cup qualifier against Czech Republic.

The two-goal hero from Friday night’s victory in San Marino insists Michael O’Neill’s men have the tools to expose weaknesses in teams who underestimate them.

“With the exception of Germany, I’ve never really gone into a game thinking that we’re proper underdogs. That’s not the case and I would never say that,” he said.

“The mentality that we have, especially now, is that if we do what we know we can do, we cause teams a lot of problems.

“If they (the opposition) see us as the underdogs or if they leave any stone unturned, we’ll find it.”

