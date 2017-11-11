VIDEO: O'Neill and Davis on NI's crunch play-off against Switzerland

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill and captain Steven Davis share their views ahead of Sunday crunch second-leg World Cup play-off against Switzerland.
O'Neill's men trail the Swiss 1-0 after the first leg in Belfast on Thursday evening. Ricardo Rodriguez's second-half penalty was the difference at Windsor Park, leaving the visitors in Basel with a mountain to climb.
