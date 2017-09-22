Warrenpoint v Linfield: We need the fans more than ever now - Tipton

Matthew Tipton has called on Warrenpoint Town fans to come out in force for tonight’s Danske Bank Premiership clash with Linfield.

Tipton knows the Blues will bring large numbers to Milltown, and he wants the locals to match the travelling support to help create a special atmosphere.

“It’s our home game, but we know that Linfield are going to have more fans than us regardless of that,” said Tipton.

“But, it’s a case of can we at least get a wee bit of backing and show that we’re not completely outdone and that it’s not Linfield supporters giving their team all the backing and making all the noise and turning it into a home game for them.

“I’m sure the Linfield players will know that they’re coming to Warrenpoint with the backing of five, six, seven or 800 of their supporters there.

“They’ll probably get a better atmosphere than when they get 4,000 at Windsor Park. Seven or 800 at Warrenpoint are going to make some amount of noise compared to 4,000 in an 18,000-seater stadium.

“We need to at least combat that and get our own fans in, who have been brilliant so far to be honest. We need them now more than ever and we want to get more into the ground, starting on Friday night.

“I treat every game the same, whether it is against Linfield or Loughgall last season. The level of performance should be the same.

“But, I’m not so stupid as to not realise that, for some of our young players, this will be the biggest crowd they have ever played in front of. So, if you can’t lift your level and show people what you’re capable of, then you’re going to be in difficulty. I expect our performance levels to be up there and then it’s a case of whether the bigger crowd can inspire us to throw our bodies in fro a couple of last-ditch tackles.

“We need a bit of luck that we haven’t had this season. Like on Saturday and in previous matches, when we’re throwing our bodies in front of things, the ball is spinning away from us to the opposition.

“I’m asking them to do it. For example, Jordan Lyttle throw himself in front of the ball three times last Saturday and every time it seemed to fall to one of their players.

“ If we’re winning games and he does that, with a bit of luck the ball spins back into Alan Blayney’s hands. When he’s lunging in and the ball is hitting him in the stomach, I can’t ask him to direct it to one of our players.

“What I’m asking is, that when he blocks one, can we have a second player picking up the loose ball. We need that more than ever because the law of averages suggests that Linfield being the team that they are, they’re going to have more opportunities against us.”

Linfield’s game at Milltown is one of six away games in a row for David Healy’s side. And the Linfield boss was quick to praise the club’s supporters.

“It was great to see a big crowd for Tuesday night’s County Antrim Shield game with Ballyclare, especially with the amount of away games we have coming up,” he said after the 4-1 win over the Comrades.

“It obviously comes at an expense for them, and as manager you want to put on a bit of a show for them.

“Sometimes it is a risk when you take out so many players from the spine of the team, I was hoping to have a few headaches come Friday night, but some of them didn’t quite give me too much to think about.

“We had numerous chances on Saturday as well. I don’t want us to be that team that lets teams off the hook, we have to be more ruthless and clinical in front of goal.

“We are looking forward to the game at Warrenpoint, we are in good form. It will be a difficult game though.

“That’s where my first competitive game as Linfield manager was, I’ve fond memories as we won that match.

“Hopefully we can pick up another three points on Friday night and keep up this winning run.”