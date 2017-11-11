WATCH: Ballymena striker Johnny McMurray's goal of season contender

Ballymena United striker Johnny McMurray's sensational strike against Linfield is already being hailed as the lead contender for Danske Bank Premiership goal of the season.

After goalkeeper Ross Glendinning's long kick forward, centre-forward McMurray controlled Cathair Friel's flick-on before unleashing a quick-fire, unstoppable volley over Linfield stopper Gareth Deane, who was in no man's land.

The 2-1 win saw David Jeffrey’s Sky Blues move into seventh spot while Linfield have now lost three of their last five league outings.

