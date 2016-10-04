WATCH: Celtic’s teenage wonderkid Dembele starred in Foyle Cup

CELTIC’s new teenage sensation, Karamoko Dembele showed his potential when starring in the 2016 Hughes Insurance Foyle Cup in the summer as the ‘Hoops’ clinched the Under-14 title at Brandywell.

The gifted 13 year-old Ivorian, dubbed ‘the new Messi’ remarkably made his debut for the Celtic U20 side as they recorded a 3-1 win over Hearts.

The diminutive playmaker got his chance when a number of regular development players were handed international call-ups and it’s clear the natural talent has a bright future.

Derry football fans got a taste of Dembele’s stunning potential and silky skills during the Foyle Cup Youth Football tournament in the summer as he played a key role in Celtic’s U14 title victory at Brandywell Stadium.

In the 1-0 win over Derry Colts in the Final, Dembele stood out with his frightening pace and ability to run with the ball.

Adam Mountgomery hit the headlines with his strike winning the game for the Scottish giants but it was Dembele’s name which was on the lips of those in attendance for his terrific contribution.

A future Parkhead star for sure!