WATCH: Northern Ireland's stunning golden era in numbers

Northern Ireland's stunning rise to 20th in the world has been powered by some brilliant football, memorable goals and spearheaded by master tactician Michael O'Neill.

The numbers involved in what has been dubbed as a golden era for the Green and White Army are startling.

So much so, that the Irish Football Association has produced a brilliant video featuring some remarkable stats.

Here are a few of the highlights:

ONE defeat in World Cup qualifying - (to Germany)

TWO goals conceded in the campaign so far (to Germany)

SEVEN clean sheets

FIVE wins in a row

SIXTEEN goals scored

ZERO goals conceded by goalkeeper Michael McGovern in 10-plus hours of football

TWELVE goals scored without reply

100% of home games sold out

ZERO goals conceded at home since 2015

TWENTIETH in FIFA World rankings

