Wenger hails ‘convincing’ Arsenal as Sanchez shoots down Saints

Arsene Wenger felt Arsenal were full value for their 2-0 win at Southampton that kept their Premier League top-four hopes alive.

Goals from Alexis Sanchez - his 20th in the Premier League this season - and substitute Olivier Giroud handed the Gunners three points that saw them leapfrog Manchester United into fifth place.

Wenger was pleased his side backed up their performance in beating United on Sunday to move to within three points of fourth-placed Manchester City

“Overall it was a very convincing win,” explained the Arsenal manager.

“It was a very even game in the first half but in the second half I felt we took over and created many opportunities to score.”

On Sanchez’s well-taken goal, Wenger added: “That’s Alexis, he’s a player that never gives up and is tricky to stop.

“He’s very good in a small space and once he has the ball in the box he’s dangerous. Alexis is always a slow starter in games but he gets stronger and stronger.”

Giroud settled the contest with a late header and Wenger admitted the form of his frontmen has left him with a selection headache.

“It’s difficult at the moment for me to choose between (Danny) Welbeck and Giroud,” said Wenger.

“Both of them are playing well and both have a great team spirit.

“I’m always harsh with the one that doesn’t play.”

Under-fire Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has constantly reiterated his side cannot put a foot wrong in their remaining games, and they were solid enough to take home a victory that keeps them in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

Arsenal went into this match needing a win but also having to address woeful away form that had seen them take two points from a possible 24 on the road against current top-half teams.

And it was the visitors who had the first real chance as Aaron Ramsey sent an effort wide before Arsenal’s three-man defence conspired to play both Dusan Tadic and Gabbiadini onside, with the latter seeing an effort well saved by Petr Cech.

Wenger was forced into a change as the impressive Oxlade-Chamberlain went off with what appeared to be a hamstring issue - Hector Bellerin on in his place.

Both teams started the second half looking to get on the front foot but it took until the hour for Sanchez to open the scoring.

The Chile forward picked up a pass inside the box from Mesut Ozil and left both Maya Yoshida and Jack Stephens on the ground as he cut back inside and finished well.

The second came in the closing stages as substitute Giroud made certain of the points, heading home Ramsey’s nod across the box after more good work from Sanchez.

It was a professional display from there on in from Arsenal, who recorded a first league win at Southampton since their unbeaten title-winning season of 2003/04.

This victory may not mean as much as it did during the ‘Invincibles’ campaign, but it could have long-lasting ramifications for both Wenger and Arsenal as the Frenchman continues to contemplate whether to sign a new deal.