West Brom boss Pulis defends James McClean after ugly clash with Pereyra

WEST BROM boss, Tony Pulis defended winger, James McClean for his part in the ugly incident which saw Watford’s Roberto Pereyra sent off during a feisty clash at the Hawthorns.

McClean came off the bench in the second half of the Baggies 3-1 win and was involved in a heated altercation with the Argentine midfielder near the touchline as tensions boiled over.

Pereyra fell to the ground following a tackle before McClean appeared to blast the ball at him.

The Watford man reacted furiously and shoved the former Derry City winger before apparently kicking out before both managers got involved in the unsavoury flashpoint.

After consulting with his fourth official, match referee, Graham Scott produced a red card for Pereyra and just a yellow for McClean.

And Pulis, who was close to the action, claims McClean was the innocent party, adding that he wanted to ‘keep him away from it’.

“I was right in front of it and I think the kid kicked out,” claimed Pulis. “I was more concerned about James than anything else and trying to get him away from the incident, not that I think he did anything, but just to keep him away from it.

“We were winning the game 2-1 and you don’t want them to get involved. You just don’t need that.”