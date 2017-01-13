West Brom's Evans to miss Tottenham trip with calf injury

Jonny Evans remains out for West Brom's trip to Tottenham as he continues to battle a calf problem.

The defender missed Albion's 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Derby after coming off in their 3-1 Premier League win over Hull earlier this month.

The Baggies are also still waiting on confirmation from Cameroon over whether Allan Nyom can play after he was left out of their African Nations Cup squad while Northern Ireland international Chris Brunt and Jonathan Leko will be assessed. Stoke target Saido Berahino will not be included as he is not yet fit.