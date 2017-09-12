What time is kick-off in tonight's Champions League games? What TV channel can I watch on?

The Champions League group stages kick off tonight with some tasty ties in store.

Brendan Rodgers' Celtic, conquerors of Linfield in qualifying during the summer, welcome Paris Saint-Germain to Glasgow this evening while Manchester United host FC Basel.

Here's your guide to when tonight's games kick off and how you can watch the action.

UEFA Champions League group stages

Benfica v CSKA Moscow, 19:45, BT Sport Extra 5.

Man United v FC Basel, 19:45, BT Sport 2 / BT Sport 4K UHD

Bayern Munich v Anderlecht, 19:45, BT Sport Extra 4

Celtic v Paris Saint-Germain, 19:45, BT Sport 3

Chelsea v FK Qarabag, 19:45, BT Sport ESPN

Roma v Atletico Madrid, 19:45, BT Sport Extra 3

Barcelona v Juventus, 19:45, BT Sport Extra 2

Olympiakos v Sporting CP, 19:45, BT Sport Extra 6