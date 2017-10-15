When is the World Cup play-offs draw? What time does it start? How can I watch it?

Northern Ireland will discover their fate when the draw for the World Cup play-offs takes place on Tuesday (October 17).

Four places at next summer's World Cup finals are up for grabs in the European play-offs and Michael O'Neill's side will be paired with one of following nations: Croatia, Denmark, Italy or Switzerland.

What time does it all begin?

The draw takes place in Zurich and begins at 13:00 (GMT).

How can I watch the draw?

It will be streamed live on FIFA.com and the governing body's Facebook and YouTube platforms.

Which teams are in the draw?

Northern Ireland, Denmark, Greece, Republic of Ireland, Sweden, Italy, Croatia and Switzerland.

How does it all work?

The teams will be split into two pots, with the four best-ranked teams in one and the rest in the other.

According to FIFA.com: "First of all, a team will be drawn from pot 1, and then another from pot 2. Both balls will then be placed into a third pot. Both balls in pot 3 will then be mixed up again and then drawn one after the other. The team drawn first will be at home in the first leg. The same procedure will then be repeated for the remaining balls in the two pots."



When are the games taking place?

The two-legged games are set to be played between November 9 – 14.