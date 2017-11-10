Wife of Corry Evans reactivates Twitter account and apologises for offensive tweet

Lisa Evans, the wife of Northern Ireland star Corry, has reactivated her Twitter account and apologised for her foul-mouthed post aimed at Romanian referee Ovidiu Hategan.

A controversial penalty was awarded against midfielder Evans in Northern Ireland’s crucial World Cup play-off against Switzerland at Windsor Park last night. Evans was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box, despite TV pictures appearing to show the ball striking his back.

The decision angered fans and resulted in Michael O'Neill's side losing the game 1-0.

Under the handle @Lisa_H9, Mrs Evans posted a tweet about the referee. It stated: “Romanian g**** c***!!! And to actually think Northern Ireland has probably homed one of his smelly relatives!! Ungrateful t***!! Anyway onwards and upwards. #GAWA.”

The tweet disappeared and the account was temporarily deactivated. Blackburn Rovers man Evans issued a statement to 'apologise unreservedly' for the social media post. Her comments, he said, were made 'in the heat of the moment'.

Mrs Evans later reactivated her account to post an apology of her own, which read: “I would like to sincerely apologise to anyone I offended for the language contained in my tweet, I understand it was completely unacceptable, I should have never have let my emotions take over. I would never condone racism in any way.”