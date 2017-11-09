WORLD CUP: Evans ‘gutted’ after ‘disgraceful’ penalty in Northern Ireland defeat

Corry Evans described as “disgraceful” the decision that could destroy Northern Ireland’s World Cup dream.

A penalty awarded against Evans by referee Ovidiu Hategan left Switzerland with a vital 1-0 lead heading into Sunday’s World Cup play-off second leg in Basel.

Footage confirmed Xherdan Shaqiri’s shot deflected off the shoulder of the midfielder and Evans will now miss the away leg due to a subsequent booking off the incident.

“It was disgraceful,” said Evans in his post-match interview. “I clearly didn’t put my hand up.

“I know it hit me on the back of the shoulder and I’m just absolutely gutted to be honest.

“He’s booked me, which means I’m out of the second leg as well, which is devastating.

“These things happen and I just have to get on with it.

“The lads said to keep my chin up; these things happen in football but the referee didn’t help us at all tonight.

“We have to pick ourselves up now and, hopefully, the lads can get a result out in Switzerland.

“It will be difficult but we have to forget about this game and focus on the game in Basel now.

“I’m absolutely devastated about the decision but the game in Basel is more important and I will be there to support them.”