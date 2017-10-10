WORLD CUP FOOTBALL: Northern Ireland are unseeded for play-offs

Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will both be unseeded for next week's World Cup play-off draw, when they will learn if they will face either Switzerland, Italy, Croatia or Denmark.

Michael O'Neill and Martin O'Neill's teams both finished as one of the eight best group runners-up to ensure they are just a two-legged tie away from making it through to join England in Russia next summer.

However, their task has been made harder by the fact the draw for those play-offs, which will take place in Zurich on October 17, will be seeded based on the world rankings published a day earlier.

It is already possible to project those rankings, though, and Switzerland, Italy, Croatia and Denmark will be the four highest, meaning they will be seeded, while Northern Ireland, Sweden, the Republic of Ireland and Greece will not.

The seeded team will not necessarily have their home leg first, as there is a separate draw to determine which countries are at home first.

The first legs will be staged between November 9 and 11, with the return fixtures hosted over the following three days.