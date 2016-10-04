WORLD CUP FOOTBALL: Robert Shodgrass looking forward to Hampden return

Robert Snodgrass cannot wait to show Scotland fans how much progress he has made as he prepares to make his first Hampden appearance for almost three years.

Snodgrass missed the entire Euro 2016 campaign after dislocating a kneecap on his Hull debut but he started making up for lost time with a hat-trick in the opening World Cup qualifying game against Malta.

Now the 29-year-old is looking to continue his return to normality when he lines up against Lithuania on Saturday night in his first game at the national stadium since a goalless draw with the United States in November 2013.

“America was the last time I played there but I had some good results there,” Snodgrass said. “The two games I have had in my comeback were away so to be back there with family, friends and supporters will be terrific.

“It’s a chance for me to show the Scottish crowd that I’m back. I’m back from injury and working hard to get to a level I was before

“It’s just a great feeling getting the chance to play for your country.”