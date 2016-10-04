WORLD CUP FOOTBALL: Wales can kick on from Euro success says Ben Davies

Ben Davies believes Wales will have the confidence to kick on and qualify for the 2018 World Cup if they perform in the next few games.

Wales seek to build on last month’s opening Group D win over Moldova in Austria on Thursday and at home to Georgia on Sunday.

Chris Coleman’s side then entertain Serbia in November, by which point Tottenham defender Davies feels the picture of a group which also includes the Republic of Ireland will be taking shape.

“You always look at starts in groups to give you a good basis from which to kick on for the rest of it,” Davies said.

“We’re looking at the next few games as very important.

“If we can put ourselves in a good position in this group it definitely gives us a good platform to play confidently and try to get through to the World Cup.

“This (Austria game) is definitely one of the hardest games.

“In their (Euro 2016) qualifying campaign they did very well, and they were the second seeds in this group as well.”

While Wales shone at Euro 2016 to reach the last four, Austria were a huge disappointment in France.

They drew one and lost two of their three group games to finish bottom of the section and suffer a swift exit from the tournament.

“We definitely kept an eye out for them after we knew we were going to play against them in the (World Cup) qualifiers,” Davies said.

“We were surprised they didn’t do very well at the Euros, but that doesn’t mean so much over the course of three games.

“They’re playing at home and it’s going to be a tough game.

“But we did so well over the summer that we are hungry for more success.

“You’ve got to have those expectations to push yourself as far as you can go.

“If we can get something against Austria it will definitely put us in a good place in the group. Getting the advantage early on it’s always a positive.”