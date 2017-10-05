WORLD CUP: Germany too good for Northern Ireland at Windsor Park

Northern Ireland 1 Germany 3

It was bridge too far for Northern Ireland as classy Germany came to Windsor Park and went away 3-1 winners.

It was a dominant Germany performance and Northern Ireland now head to Norway needing something from their final group game - but they still have a chance of making the World Cup finals in Russia next summer.

If Northern Ireland were looking to frustrate the Germans it didn't work out as the Germans took the lead in the second minute. A corner was cleared and Sebastian Rudy hammered home from 30 yards to give his side a 1-0 lead. Michael O'Neill's side now have a mountain to climb.

In the opening exchanges it was easy to see why the Germans were top of Group C and unbeaten in their opening eight group games to date. There seemed to be 15 of them on the pitch as Northern Ireland chased shadows at Windsor Park.

After 20 minutes it was 2-0 as Sandro Wagner fires home after turning Jonny Evans. Another fantastic goal and this is going to be a long night.

Five minutes before half-time Corry Evans had a great chance to make it 2-1 but he missed when he should have scored. A missed opportunity for the home side.

The second half started at a slower pace but Germany were still by far the better team and were just going through the motions while the home side kept pushing forward but the visitors were playing at their own pace.

Northern Ireland's Conor Washington should have made it 2-1 ten minutes before the end but he hit the woodwork when well placed. The striker will be gutted he didn't open Northern Ireland's account.

It was 3-0 in the 86th minute as Joshua Kimmich fires home from seven yards.

But Northern Ireland clawed one back near the end to make it 3-1 as Josh Magennis shot home - but Germany were by far the better team.