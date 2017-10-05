WORLD CUP: How the players rated in Belfast

Player ratings from Northern Ireland v Germany at the National Stadium:

NORTHERN IRELAND

Michael McGovern: Powerless to prevent any of the goals and stopped it from being worse with some good saves. 7

Conor McLaughlin: Lovely bit of skill in the second half but looked uncomfortable being asked to play centre-back in the first period. 6

Lee Hodson: A surprise choice in the starting line-up and it was a tough night for the full-back before he was replaced at half-time. 5

Gareth McAuley: Could not get close to Sandro Wagner for the German’s second but provided an assist at the death. 6

Jonny Evans: Needed a huge performance from him if Northern Ireland were to get anything but he was unable to stop the brilliance in front of him. 6

Chris Brunt: Looked isolated against Joshua Kimmich. Sticking him on the left of a back five backfired. 5

Corry Evans: Had a terrific chance in the first period to reduce the deficit that he fluffed. 6

Oliver Norwood: Provided plenty of energy and put his foot in and, thankfully, did not get a suspension-incurring booking. 6

Steven Davis: Put his foot on the ball at times but Northern Ireland’s heartbeat did not see enough of it. 6

Josh Magennis: Got a goal at the end and did well to set up substitute Conor Washington for a great chance. 7

Kyle Lafferty: Showed plenty of endeavour and did his best to hold the ball up in the 69 minutes he was on for. 6

Substitutes:

Stuart Dallas (on for Hodson, 46): He should have been involved from the start and provided Brunt with key support against Kimmich. 6

Conor Washington (on for Lafferty, 69): Another who was presented with a terrific opening that he squandered. 6

George Saville (on for Corry Evans, 80): Did not look overawed on his international bow against the world champions. 7

GERMANY

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: Had little to do but did make himself big to deny Corry Evans in the first half. 6

Marvin Plattenhardt: Not quite the raiding force Kimmich was but still provided an outlet on the left. 7

Jerome Boateng: Was beaten too easily by Washington and was fortunate the QPR man hit the crossbar with his try. 6

Mats Hummels: Comfortable in possession and not really a night when he was ever likely to be overly troubled. 6

Joshua Kimmich: Simply fantastic. Essentially played as a right-sided forward and Northern Ireland could not live with him. 9

Toni Kroos: Never gave the ball away, though he needed to show more composure with a second-half shot that he ballooned over. 7

Sebastian Rudy: Tremendous strike inside the opening two minutes stunned the hosts. 9

Julian Draxler: Hard to believe he cannot get a frequent run in Paris St Germain’s team with his level of technique. 7

Thomas Muller: Handed the captain’s armband and almost got a goal only to be denied by McGovern. 7

Leon Goretzka: Not one of the most eye-catching German performers on a night when so many others dazzled. 5

Sandro Wagner: A real physical presence that bullied McLaughlin at times. Took his goal well too. 9

Substitutes:

Emre Can (on for Goretzka, 65): Solid enough cameo from the Liverpool midfielder. 6

Leroy Sane (on for Draxler, 72): Missed a terrific chance to make it 3-0 just after coming on. 5

Lars Stindl (on for Muller, 83): Had little time to make an impact. 6